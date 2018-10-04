'Southern Charm' Star Cameran Eubanks Apologizes After Flu Shot Photo 'Fuss'

"Southern
Charm's" Cameran Eubanks just added to her taboo topics list.
On Thursday, the reality star spoke out following backlash over a now-deleted Instagram photo of herself getting a flu shot. Cameran apologized in an updated post, explaining that she wasn't trying to provoke or alienate the anti-vaccine community with her message.
"I just deleted a post that I made today about my belief in getting the flu shot," she wrote. "Never did I think it would cause such a fuss. I'm sorry to all I offended who don't believe in vaccinating themselves and their children."
While many fans chimed in with support, the 34-year-old went on to share that she reserves no judgment for her critics and is content with leaving the discussion alone.
"If you do not vaccinate I do not think you are stupid or wrong. We just disagree. I have always said I will not talk about religion or politics on social media and now I'm adding vaccines too," she added.
(Getty Images)
Cameran may have set a new conversation boundary online, but the now-off-limits subject was already tackled during Season 5 of her hit Bravo series.
In the episode, co-star Craig Conover balked at Cameran's request for the group to get flu shots before seeing her baby daughter, referring to the vaccine as a "crazy government shot" that would cause him to walk backwards for the rest of his life.
Yes, really.
Fellow "Southern Charm" castmate Patricia Altschul referenced the now-viral moment shortly after Cameran's Instagram debacle, but she wasn't quite as diplomatic in her approach.
"@caconover is right! I just had my flu shot and I can only walk backwards #southerncharm #medicine," she wrote, captioning a video of herself feigning shock as she slowly backed out of a doctor's office doorway and down a hall.
Patricia may have been poking blatant fun at Craig and his controversial remark, but it appears her TV pal is in on the joke.
"I told you so!! Hahaha this is hilarious. Much much applause," Craig commented, giving Patricia's clip the ultimate seal of approval.
As for Cameran, she doesn't seem to be budging in her pro-flu shot stance. She revealed in an Instagram reply that her now-1-year-old got the vaccination on Thursday.
"I played baby shark and not even a whimper," she wrote.
-- Erin Biglow