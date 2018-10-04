'Southern Charm' Star Cameran Eubanks Apologizes After Flu Shot Photo 'Fuss'

"Southern Charm's" Cameran Eubanks just added to her taboo topics list.



On Thursday, the reality star spoke out following backlash over a now-deleted Instagram photo of herself getting a flu shot. Cameran apologized in an updated post, explaining that she wasn't trying to provoke or alienate the anti-vaccine community with her message.

"I just deleted a post that I made today about my belief in getting the flu shot," she wrote. "Never did I think it would cause such a fuss. I'm sorry to all I offended who don't believe in vaccinating themselves and their children."