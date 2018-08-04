'Southern Charm's' Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Kind Of In Talks' To Be The Next 'Bachelorette'

It's the reality TV crossover no one saw coming!

"Southern Charm" star Kathryn Dennis revealed that she might be the next "Bachelorette"!

One fan asked her on Twitter, "Would you ever consider being the @BacheloretteABC that would be amazing!!"

Kathryn quote Tweeted and responded, "Actually I'm kind of in talks about it".

Another fan also wants to see her on the hit ABC franchise writing, "Kathryn u gotta be the next bachelorette."

"Maybeeeee," Kathryn responded.

Typically "The Bachelorette" pulls contestants from previous seasons, with Becca Kufrin currently on the show.

Would you like to see Kathryn become a part of #BachelorNation?

-- Stephanie Swaim

