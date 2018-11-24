'Southern Charm's' Kathryn Dennis Shuts Down Troll Who Said She Looks 'Prego'

Kathryn Dennis isn't here for body shamers.

The "Southern Charm" star shared a sweet photo with her co-star Austen Kroll on Friday.

"Happy Thanksgiving y'all! Christmas cards comin' soon," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Thanksgiving y’all! Christmas cards comin’ soon ???? @krollthewarriorking #astheworldturns

A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on

One troll took to the comments section to comment on Kathryn's appearance.

"Someone looks prego," the wrote.

But Kathryn wasn't having it and clapped back at the hater.

"No, I have just gained weight," she wrote.

Her co-star also supported her in the comments section.

"*Some* of these people are absurd. Thankful for you! Oh, and my stomach is still recovering," Austen wrote.

READ: 'Southern Charm's' Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Kind Of In Talks' To Be The Next 'Bachelorette'

She also got support from "90 Day Fiance" star Loren Brovarnik.

"Girl! I feel you! Like just bc we put on a few lbs, people automatically assume you're prego," she wrote. "Can't a girl have her cake and just eat it too? Like really."

No matter what, Kathrn is one stunning lady!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News