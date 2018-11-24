'Southern Charm's' Kathryn Dennis Shuts Down Troll Who Said She Looks 'Prego'

Kathryn Dennis isn't here for body shamers.
The "Southern Charm" star shared a sweet photo with her co-star Austen Kroll on Friday.
"Happy Thanksgiving y'all! Christmas cards comin' soon," she wrote.
One troll took to the comments section to comment on Kathryn's appearance.
"Someone looks prego," the wrote.
But Kathryn wasn't having it and clapped back at the hater.
"No, I have just gained weight," she wrote.
Her co-star also supported her in the comments section.
"*Some* of these people are absurd. Thankful for you! Oh, and my stomach is still recovering," Austen wrote.
She also got support from "90 Day Fiance" star Loren Brovarnik.
"Girl! I feel you! Like just bc we put on a few lbs, people automatically assume you're prego," she wrote. "Can't a girl have her cake and just eat it too? Like really."
No matter what, Kathrn is one stunning lady!
-- Stephanie Swaim