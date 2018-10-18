A Special 'Bachelor' Alum Will Officiate Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's August Wedding

"Dearly beloved, @tanner.tolbert is officiating our wedding in August 2019. This is a preview of things to come," Jared captioned a photo of him and Ashley posted with Tanner as if they were already at the alter.

In the silly snap, the couple is beaming as they look at each other and hold hands while Tanner stands behind them making a book with his hands. He's already playing the part perfectly!

With the ocean behind them and Tanner and Jade's baby girl Emmy creeping into the photo, we got a perfect preview of the romantic wedding to come!

Can’t wait for this couple to finally be man and wife!