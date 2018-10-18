A Special 'Bachelor' Alum Will Officiate Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's August Wedding

Dearly beloved, get ready for another "Bachelor Nation" wedding with a very special officiant – Tanner Tolbert!
"Bachelor" alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are set to be married in August 2019 and have selected their good friend Tanner to perform the officiant duties at the ceremony!
Jared and Ashley announced the exciting news on their Instagram accounts on Thursday while they were on vacation in Puerto Rico with Tanner and his wife, Jade. "Bachelor" fans know that just like Ashley and Jared, Tanner and Jade also found love on "Bachelor In Paradise" and ended up getting married and having a child together.
"Dearly beloved, @tanner.tolbert is officiating our wedding in August 2019. This is a preview of things to come," Jared captioned a photo of him and Ashley posted with Tanner as if they were already at the alter.
In the silly snap, the couple is beaming as they look at each other and hold hands while Tanner stands behind them making a book with his hands. He's already playing the part perfectly!
With the ocean behind them and Tanner and Jade's baby girl Emmy creeping into the photo, we got a perfect preview of the romantic wedding to come!
Can’t wait for this couple to finally be man and wife!