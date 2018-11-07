The Spice Girls Respond To Victoria Beckham Not Joining Them On Tour

The Spice Girls are back! If you haven't heard by now, the '90s pop group will come together for an epic UK reunion tour in 2019 – but Posh Spice AKA Victoria Beckham will not be joining.
In an interview on Wednesday on "Heart Breakfast" radio talk show, which Emma (AKA Baby Spice) is a co-host of, the girls discussed their decision to go on tour without Victoria aka Posh Spice.
"Yeah I think it is tough, because obviously she's a huge part of the band," Mel C. said.
When one host chimed in to say, "or was a huge part," the girls corrected him and asserted that she is still part of the band.
"She still is, she still is," Mel B. and Mel C. said in unison.
Mel C. (Sporty Spice) revealed that she was also a little hesitant to be a part of a Spice Girls reunion.
"There were times, like I mentioned earlier, I wasn't sure, and we really supported each other and the decisions that we make," she said. "We really support her and she's really supporting us. And I think that’s a big part of our ethos."
Mel B. (Scary Spice) couldn’t resist throwing in a joke that Victoria might make an appearance along the tour while the group is in London.
"She's joining us at Wembley on June 14," she said.
Guess we will have to see for ourselves! Who else is ready to book a flight to London?