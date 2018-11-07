The Spice Girls Respond To Victoria Beckham Not Joining Them On Tour

Mel C. (Sporty Spice) revealed that she was also a little hesitant to be a part of a Spice Girls reunion.

"There were times, like I mentioned earlier, I wasn't sure, and we really supported each other and the decisions that we make," she said. "We really support her and she's really supporting us. And I think that’s a big part of our ethos."

Mel B. (Scary Spice) couldn’t resist throwing in a joke that Victoria might make an appearance along the tour while the group is in London.

"She's joining us at Wembley on June 14," she said.

Guess we will have to see for ourselves! Who else is ready to book a flight to London?