Spice Girls Reunion In The Works?

The Spice Girls may be reuniting!
Four of the fab five Spicies are expected to release a video message on Monday, Nov. 5, and announce a U.K tour, according to The Sun.
The paper reports Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, née Halliwell, are back for the reunion. Fashionista Posh – aka Victoria Beckham – won't be spicing up our lives this time around.
Earlier this week, Digital Spy reported that there was a lineup leak for U.K.'s "Jonathan Ross Show," which revealed a Nov. 10 interview with the foursome.
Mel B dressed up as Posh for Halloween, carrying a sign that seemed to read, "No, I am not going on tour," as she attended Heidi Klum's annual Oct. 31 bash.
All five Spicies reunited in February, with Geri and Emma sharing the same pic from their meet-up.
"Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well," Ginger Spice captioned the pic.
A rep for the group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Access.