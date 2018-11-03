Spice Girls Reunion In The Works?

The Spice Girls may be reuniting!



Four of the fab five Spicies are expected to release a video message on Monday, Nov. 5, and announce a U.K tour, according to The Sun.

The paper reports Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, née Halliwell, are back for the reunion. Fashionista Posh – aka Victoria Beckham – won't be spicing up our lives this time around.