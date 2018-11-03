Spice Girls Reunion In The Works?

The Spice Girls may be reuniting!

Four of the fab five Spicies are expected to release a video message on Monday, Nov. 5, and announce a U.K tour, according to The Sun.

The paper reports Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner, née Halliwell, are back for the reunion. Fashionista Posh – aka Victoria Beckham – won't be spicing up our lives this time around.

WATCH: Spice Girls Reunite For The First Time In Nearly 6 Years: See The Epic Group Pic

Earlier this week, Digital Spy reported that there was a lineup leak for U.K.'s "Jonathan Ross Show," which revealed a Nov. 10 interview with the foursome.

Mel B dressed up as Posh for Halloween, carrying a sign that seemed to read, "No, I am not going on tour," as she attended Heidi Klum's annual Oct. 31 bash.

Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it’s on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit

All five Spicies reunited in February, with Geri and Emma sharing the same pic from their meet-up.

Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well ❤️ @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @officialmelb @melaniecmusic

"Lovely seeing the girls #girlpower is alive and well," Ginger Spice captioned the pic.

A rep for the group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Access.

