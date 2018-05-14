Spike Lee's BLACKkKLANSMAN Nabs 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes

Spike Lee's comeback is real — and everyone is ready for it!

The famed director's new movie "BLACKkKLANSMAN" debuted at Cannes on Monday and scored a 10-minute standing ovation from the crowd. The movie is set in the 1970s and follows Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), who is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Stallworth is to determined to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan in his first assignment. In order to execute his mission, Stallworth recruits colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation and the duo team up to try and take down the hate group. The film is produced by the team behind the Academy-Award winning" Get Out."

