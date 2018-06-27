Stacy Keibler Welcomes Baby No. 2 – Find Out His Sweet Name!

And baby makes four!

Stacy Keibler announced the birth of her second child with husband Jared Pobre on Wednesday. The actress and former wrestler welcomed a baby boy named Bodhi Brooks Pobre on June 18, more than one week ago.

"Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world," Stacy wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's tiny fingers wrapped around her thumb. "His spirit melts our hearts. We are beyond blessed!"