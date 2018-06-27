Stacy Keibler Welcomes Baby No. 2 – Find Out His Sweet Name!

And baby makes four!
Stacy Keibler announced the birth of her second child with husband Jared Pobre on Wednesday. The actress and former wrestler welcomed a baby boy named Bodhi Brooks Pobre on June 18, more than one week ago.
"Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world," Stacy wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's tiny fingers wrapped around her thumb. "His spirit melts our hearts. We are beyond blessed!"
Bodhi is a popular celebrity baby name -- Megan Fox, Oliver Hudson and Teresa Palmer have all given their little ones the same moniker.
Stacy and Jared, the CEO of Future Ads, are already parents to 3-year-old Ava Grace Pobre (whose hand was also featured in her mom's sweet Instagram shot). The toddler seems psyched to be a big sister and was photographed happily rubbing Stacy's baby belly four days before Bodhi's birth.
Congrats to the growing family!