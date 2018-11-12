Stan Lee, Marvel Comics Co-Creator & Icon, Dies At 95

Shane Duffy, CEO of Lee's POW! Entertainment, released a statement to Access following the news of Lee's death, calling the late legend "the father of pop culture."

"His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place. He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."

In addition, Lee's longtime publicist Dawn Miller told Access in a statement that Lee "was a tremendous character that will never be forgotten."