Stan Lee, Marvel Comics Co-Creator & Icon, Dies At 95

The comic book world is mourning the loss of its real-life superhero. Marvel co-creator Stan Lee has died at the age of 95, his rep confirms to Access.
Lee passed away Monday morning after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports including TMZ. The LAFD tells Access that they sent medical transport to Lee's home at 8:34 AM, where a 95-year-old man was taken to the hospital.
Lee launched Marvel Comics in 1961 with Jack Kirby. The duo is responsible for iconic characters including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Black Panther, Iron Man, The Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Thor, Daredevil, and many others. Fans of the more recent big-screen Marvel adaptations also loved Lee's cameos in each film.
His guest-star work wasn't limited to the MCU, either. He most recently lent his voice to "Ralph Breaks the Internet," opening later this month.
Lee's wife of 69 years, Joan, died in July 2017. The couple is survived by their daughter, 68-year-old Joan Celia. Lee has faced health issues in recent years, including a bout with pneumonia back in February.
Shane Duffy, CEO of Lee's POW! Entertainment, released a statement to Access following the news of Lee's death, calling the late legend "the father of pop culture."
"His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place. He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."
In addition, Lee's longtime publicist Dawn Miller told Access in a statement that Lee "was a tremendous character that will never be forgotten."
