Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt Have Baby No. 2 On The Way

Baby makes four!
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt are expecting their second child! The two have not publicly commented on Felicity's second pregnancy, but the book publisher was spotted cradling her baby bump during an outing to the Guggenheim Museum's screening of Final Portrait in New York City on Thursday.
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attend the 'Final Portrait' New York Screening at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Felicity was spotted at the event sharing a laugh with her sister, actress Emily Blunt, and their friend Blake Lively, as they rubbed her baby bump.The two moms seemed thrilled for Felicity as she proudly showed off her growing baby belly.
Blake Livley, Felicity Blunt and Emily Blunt share a laugh ahead of the screening of Final Portrait at Guggenheim Museum on March 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Felicity and Stanley met at Emily's wedding to John Krasinski in 2010. The pair got engaged about a year late and celebrated their marriage in a private ceremony in 2012.
Stanley and Felicity welcomed their first child together son, Mateo Tucci, in early 2015. Stanley has four children from his first marriage to Kate Tucci. Kate passed away in 2009.
Congrats to the happy family.