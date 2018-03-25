Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo On a Cruise Through The Bahamas

Yayyyyy. The #princessbride & @iampinkymichelle at our #bacheloretteparty at sea! #anthemoftheseas #anthemtolove

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

Star Jones is married to Ricardo Lugo!

The TV host tied the knot with her fiancé on a Royal Caribbean cruise Sunday in the Bahamas, Access confirms. 

"It was so beautiful," Star's rep told Access exclusively. 

The duo reportedly said "I do" in front of about 150 of their closest friends and family with guests including, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Holly Robinson Peete, Bill Belamy and designer Kristen Bellamy, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Phaedra Parks. The special occasion coincided with Star's 56th birthday, which was on Saturday. 

Star shared tons of photos from the special weekend, with videos from her birthday party and bachelorrete bash on Saturday. For her birthday party, Star wore a stunning white lace gown. Ricardo rocked a bright blue suit. 

Yesterday was my birthday...and today is our wedding day at sea! Our #AnthemToLove has officially begun on the #AnthemOfTheSeas! Photos #maringvisuals @togetherinstyle

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

My baby @ricardolugochicago hosted the most fabulous #Birthday party last night for me at sea @royalcaribbean @_anthemoftheseas_ #AnthemToLove Photos @jennifermaring @togetherinstyle #maringvisuals

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

Such a beautiful celebration filled with ❤️ Photos and Video @jennifermaring @togetherinstyle #anthemtolove #anthemoftheseas #royalcaribbean @ricardolugochicago @royalcaribbean @_anthemoftheseas_

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

For her bachelorette party, Star wore a white embellished caftan dress and added a tiara to complete the fun look. She wore her hair down in long, flowing curls. 

Yayyyyy. The #princessbride & @iampinkymichelle at our #bacheloretteparty at sea! #anthemoftheseas #anthemtolove

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

The star-studded guest list also got in on the wedding weekend fun. Tina shared this photo from the cruise and captioned it, "With all my beautiful fly girls on the seas❤️ here to celebrate the love and Union of Star Jones and Ricardo ❤️❤️❤️." 

With all my beautiful fly girls on the seas❤️ here to celebrate the love and Union of Star Jones and Ricardo ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

"When a #star is in #love @starjonesesq 😍 #anthemtolove," Phaedra captioned a snap alongside the bride. 

When a #star is in #love @starjonesesq ???? #anthemtolove

A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on

Star revealed she was going to say "I do" this weekend, by sharing a photo of her Kleinfeld dress in a carrier bag. 

Happy Birthday to Me! What a way to start the weekend. I’m packed and ready to start the greatest adventure of my life. #AnthemToLove

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

Star and Ricardo got engaged last summer. Congrats to the happy couple. 

