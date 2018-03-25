Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo On a Cruise Through The Bahamas

Star Jones is married to Ricardo Lugo!

The TV host tied the knot with her fiancé on a Royal Caribbean cruise Sunday in the Bahamas, Access confirms.

"It was so beautiful," Star's rep told Access exclusively.

The duo reportedly said "I do" in front of about 150 of their closest friends and family with guests including, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Holly Robinson Peete, Bill Belamy and designer Kristen Bellamy, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Phaedra Parks. The special occasion coincided with Star's 56th birthday, which was on Saturday.

Star shared tons of photos from the special weekend, with videos from her birthday party and bachelorrete bash on Saturday. For her birthday party, Star wore a stunning white lace gown. Ricardo rocked a bright blue suit.