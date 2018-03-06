Stars React To Dramatic 'The Bachelor' Finale And Bash Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The backlash against Arie Luyendyk Jr. was harsh and swift after he proposed to Becca Kufrin in the season finale of "The Bachelor" only to dump her shortly after in order to win back his runner-up Lauren Burnham. The finale was one of the most dramatic in "Bachelor" history, especially with the 25 minutes of  watching Arie break up with Becca. 

A tearful Becca seemed stunned by Arie deciding to leave her after he got down on one knee. 

Stars took to social media to react to the "painful" finale of the show. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News