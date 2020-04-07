Stars Unite To Send Message Of Hope In OneRepublic Song ‘Better Days’

The stars of NBC’s top shows from “World of Dance” to “Council of Dads” united to send a message of hope in a new video featuring OneRepublic’s song “Better Days.”



“Hey everyone, we just put out a brand new song called ‘Better Days’ and I couldn’t help but be affected by what was going on around the world right now,” OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder says at the beginning of the video. “And I wanted to provide a glimmer of hope in this song.”

The video plays a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from hit shows like “New Amsterdam,” “The Good Place,” “Law And Order” and more as OneRepublic sings about better days to come.

Several of the series’ stars sent in personal, uplifting messages to fans who may be watching.

“It’s a really, really difficult time for everyone in the medical industry. They are on the frontlines of this,” says “New Amsterdam” star Janet Montgomery.

“Thank you for the good, necessary, lifesaving work. We all need ya,” continues her costar Ryan Eggold.

“Superstore” stars Lauren Ash, Ben Feldman, Kaliko Kauahi, Colton Dunn, and Mark McKinney also joined to thank real-life grocery store employees who are putting their lives at risk to go to work.

“Stay safe!” concludes “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Joe Lo Truglio.

The video closes with a message of unity from the entire NBC family that “together starts here.”