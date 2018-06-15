Stella McCartney Is Selling 46 Replicas Of Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception Dress

Talk about practically winning the lottery! Meghan Markle's royal wedding reception dress from Stella McCartney is going on sale — but if you get one, you'll be in a very elite crowd of 46 people who scored one.
A rep for McCartney revealed to Elle.com that the fashion house is only creating 46 replicas of the now-iconic dress. They'll create 23 in white and 23 in onyx black.
According to a report from The Telegraph, the dresses will retail for approximately $4,649 and be part of McCartney's Made With Love capsule collection and will only be available at her 23 Old Bond Street location in London.
If you want to score one, you have to email 23oldbond.store@stellamccartney.com and snag a personal invitation from McCartney in order to view and shop the gowns. Talk about a royally exclusive setup.
But all is not let for Meghan fans. McCartney's rep told The Telegraph that she's considering putting the dress into her special bridal collection in spring 2019.
Thank god!
