Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry Welcome Baby Boy, Canon Curry!

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Ayesha and Steph Curry are a family of five! 

The NBA star, 30, and his wife, 29 welcomed their third child, a son name Canon W. Jack Curry, and announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday. 

"On this journey, on this quest … protect me …I’m bless!" the Golden State Warriors player wrote. 

On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on


Ayesha, 29, and Steph, 30, are already parents to two daughters: Ryan Carson, 3, and Riley, who turns 6 on July 19. Ayesha, a cookbook author and lifestyle expert, also shared a close-up look of her new bundle of joy. 

"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us," Ayesha captioned a black-and-white photo of baby Canon with his big sisters. "Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!"

My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5! @stephencurry30 #mynewman ???????? ???? by this mama of 3! ????????

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Ayesha announced she was expecting earlier this year in an Instagram post. 

Congrats to the whole family! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News