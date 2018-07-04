Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry Welcome Baby Boy, Canon Curry!

Ayesha and Steph Curry are a family of five!
The NBA star, 30, and his wife, 29 welcomed their third child, a son name Canon W. Jack Curry, and announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday.
"On this journey, on this quest … protect me …I’m bless!" the Golden State Warriors player wrote.
Ayesha, 29, and Steph, 30, are already parents to two daughters: Ryan Carson, 3, and Riley, who turns 6 on July 19. Ayesha, a cookbook author and lifestyle expert, also shared a close-up look of her new bundle of joy.
"My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us," Ayesha captioned a black-and-white photo of baby Canon with his big sisters. "Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!"
Ayesha announced she was expecting earlier this year in an Instagram post.
Congrats to the whole family!