Stephanie March Returning To Guest Star On 'Law & Order: SVU'

ADA Alex Cabot is returning to "SVU."



Stephanie March, who played the character across more than 90 episodes of the NBC drama, is returning to the show in April as a guest star.



The actress will appear in an episode titled "Sunk Cost Fallacy," where Mariska Hargitay's character, Lt. Olivia Benson, searches for an abducted woman and her daughter. It will lead her to cross paths with Alex.