Stephen Amell Shows Off His Birthday Suit In Palm Springs!

Stephen Amell is baring it all!
The "Arrow" hunk posed for a nude photo at a private pool in Palm Springs on Monday, then posted the snap to Instagram. "It might not look like it, but I've been making major life decisions all afternoon," he joked in his caption.
The revealing post entertained his fans, who filled his Instagram page with their reactions.
"Are you trying to break the internet?" one wrote.
"Decisions look good on you. You should never wear anything else," another joked.
Stephen didn't spend the entire day in the buff, though! The "Private Practice" actor started his morning sporting a pair of thigh-baring swim trucks patterned with palm trees.
"My buddy Eddie bought me these swim trunks as a joke because we both cried watching 'Call Me By Your Name' together. Well... jokes on you Eddie because I f***ing love them," Stephen wrote, referencing the colorful '80s shorts Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet memorably wore in the 2017 film.
In and out of swim trunks, Stephen certainly looks great!