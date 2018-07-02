Stephen Amell Shows Off His Birthday Suit In Palm Springs!

Stephen Amell is baring it all!

The "Arrow" hunk posed for a nude photo at a private pool in Palm Springs on Monday, then posted the snap to Instagram. "It might not look like it, but I've been making major life decisions all afternoon," he joked in his caption.

The revealing post entertained his fans, who filled his Instagram page with their reactions.

"Are you trying to break the internet?" one wrote.

"Decisions look good on you. You should never wear anything else," another joked.