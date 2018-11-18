Steve Carell's 'The Office' Co-Stars Hilariously Crash His 'SNL' Monologue

The bit began with Steve politely shutting down a reboot question and explaining that he would rather let the series' legacy stand as is.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "It was a great experience and I love all those people, but I just don't think it's the best idea. I think maybe we should just leave it alone."



However, Steve seemed to be in the minority once Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer delighted viewers with determined efforts to convince their former TV boss to come back aboard.

"People would really love to see an 'Office' reboot," Ellie said, before revealing her true motivation. "I mean, especially me. 'Cause I need that money. Let's get that money, Steve!"

"I just don't think you understand just how much money we're talking about," Ed later quipped, when the hefty payday potential didn't seem to entice his longtime pal.

The "Hangover" star then poked fun at Steve's acclaimed film career, which includes a Best Actor Oscar nomination for 2014's "Foxcatcher" and current rave reviews for this season's awards hopeful "Beautiful Boy."

"You wouldn't have to do all those sad movies anymore," he pointed out, before shutting down Steve's alternate suggestion with an epic burn.

"Ed, why don't we just have a party instead?" Steve offered. "We could all get together, catch up, no cameras, just friends."

"Oh, we already do that," Ed admitted. "We just don't invite you."