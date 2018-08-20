Steven Tyler and Tiffany Haddish Became BFFS AT 2018 MTV VMAs and It's The Best Thing Ever

Steven Tyler and Tiffany Haddish became BFFs at the 2018 MTV VMAs — and we are definitely feeling this ship!

The unlikely BFFS – he's famous for his Screamin' Steven vocals with Aerosmith and she's famous for her wise-cracking, no holds barred zingers — lit up the award show as they were spotted dancing in their seats, snapping pics and having a grand old time.

Twitter was all over it too — with fans shouting out that the two were the breakout duo of the evening.