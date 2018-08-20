Steven Tyler and Tiffany Haddish Became BFFS AT 2018 MTV VMAs and It's The Best Thing Ever

Tiffany Haddish & Steven Tyler

Tiffany Haddish and Steven Tyler became immediate besties at the 2018 MTV VMAs. (Credit: MTV VMAs)

Steven Tyler and Tiffany Haddish became BFFs at the 2018 MTV VMAs — and we are definitely feeling this ship! 

The unlikely BFFS – he's famous for his Screamin' Steven vocals with Aerosmith and she's famous for her wise-cracking, no holds barred zingers — lit up the award show as they were spotted dancing in their seats, snapping pics and having a grand old time. 

Twitter was all over it too — with fans shouting out that the two were the breakout duo of the evening. 

Let's hope this friendship moves from the award show to the outside world. 

