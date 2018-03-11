'Stranger Things' Creators Matt & Ross Duffer Respond To Allegations Of Abuse On Set

On Thursday, Brown shared a lengthy message on her Instagram account, announcing she would not be a part of filming for season three of "Stranger Things" after personally witnessing "two men in high positions of power" seek out and verbally abuse multiple women on set.

"I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would," she wrote. "I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP."

Although Brown didn't mention the Duffers by name in her original post, she responded to a comment asking if she was referring to them, writing, "Yes I am."

She went on the say, "There was yelling, there were insults, there were threats, and people were even fired or forced to quit because of them."