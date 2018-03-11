'Stranger Things' Creators Matt & Ross Duffer Respond To Allegations Of Abuse On Set

"Stranger Things" creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer released a statement on Saturday after crew member Peyton Brown accused the brothers of verbally abusing women on the set of the hit Netflix series.
"We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set," they wrote. "Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize."
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer attend the 2018 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
The Duffer brothers added, "However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions."
A spokesperson for Netflix also released a statement in response to the allegations, writing, "We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday, and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well."
On Thursday, Brown shared a lengthy message on her Instagram account, announcing she would not be a part of filming for season three of "Stranger Things" after personally witnessing "two men in high positions of power" seek out and verbally abuse multiple women on set.
"I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would," she wrote. "I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP."
Although Brown didn't mention the Duffers by name in her original post, she responded to a comment asking if she was referring to them, writing, "Yes I am."
She went on the say, "There was yelling, there were insults, there were threats, and people were even fired or forced to quit because of them."
"Stranger Things" (Netflix)
In the wake of the Duffers' statement, former Script Supervisor Lori Grabowski has also spoken out in support of Brown and shared her own experiences on the set of "Stranger Things."
"Peyton Brown witnessed not only my experience, but the similar experiences of others," Grabowski wrote on Instagram. "I don't know Ms. Brown very well, but what I do know is there is absolutely nothing false about her statement."
She added, "I was the Script Supervisor of the show for nearly 2 full seasons. I just could not stand by and let Peyton be called a liar, because what she said is unfortunately, very true."
A premiere date for season three of "Stranger Things" has yet to be announced.
-- Gabi Duncan