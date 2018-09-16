'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Officiates Fan's Wedding

"Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois, made good on our promise we made all those months ago," the actor tweeted.

Ericka Milholland from Springfield, Illinois reached out to the actor back in January and asked what it would take for David to officiate her wedding.

"125k retweets," David tweeted at the time. "Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes"