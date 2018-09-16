'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Officiates Fan's Wedding

David Harbour knows how to keep a promise!
While many of the Emmy-nominated celebs have spent the weekend partying and prepping for Monday's big award show, the "Stranger Things" star was making good on a promise.
Almost nine months ago, the 43-year-old actor told a fan he would officiate her wedding, and on Saturday he did just the thing. The star took to Twitter with a message for his followers and a heartwarming snap, which featured David dressed as his "Stranger Things" character, Chief of Police Jim Hopper.
"Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois, made good on our promise we made all those months ago," the actor tweeted.
Ericka Milholland from Springfield, Illinois reached out to the actor back in January and asked what it would take for David to officiate her wedding.
"125k retweets," David tweeted at the time. "Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes"
Well, Ericka got the necessary amounts of tweets in less that 24 hours, so the actor told her to "get the ball rolling."
This isn't the first time David has granted a fan's wish. Last October, he agreed to take senior snaps with a high school student who reached out to him on social media.
"Voted most likely to hijack someone's high school senior photos 24 years later," David captioned the snap on Instagram.