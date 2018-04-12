Sugarland Announces New Album 'BIGGER' Will Drop June 8

Sugarland is making a big return after a seven-year hiatus!



The Grammy Award-winning duo made up of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush announced on Thursday that they will release their much-anticipated sixth studio album "BIGGER" on June 8.

The duo co-wrote nearly all of the songs on the album, which was co-produced by Kristian, Jennifer, and Julian Raymond. The project’s lead single, "Still The Same," has already been a huge hit on country radio charts and the pair are also set to embark on their spring-summer Still The Same 2018 Tour. The tour will hit 48 cities and kicks off in May.

Fans can expect a mix of both uptempo and upbeat tracks on their new album as well as powerful message songs that address specific issues facing the world. "Our hopefulness and our sparkiness and our joy is one of the things I think we do uniquely well, especially in the country format,” says Jennifer of the set’s sunnier material. "We offer that in a unique way."

Who else is ready to see Sugarland return!? Hands up!