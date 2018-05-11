'Suits'' Patrick J. Adams & Gabriel Macht And More Of The Cast Will Be Attending Royal Wedding With Their Spouses

"Suits" is headed to the royal wedding!

A source tells Access that "Suits" leads Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario and Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett will attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel on May 19 along with about 25 other members of the "Suits" cast. Patrick, who played Meghan's love interest for seven seasons of the hit show, has always had a close friendship with her offscreen, and she was definitely a beloved member of the longtime USA show.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen and Gina Torres who plays Jessica Pearson, are also confirmed to attend the wedding. NBCUniversal executive Bonnie Hammer, who has been a longtime mentor to Meghan is also planning to attend.

"About 25 people from 'Suits' are attending the wedding and they’re trying to put together a dinner on the Friday night," the source also told Access.

The entire cast is also working on coordinating their glam looks for the big day! And a source tells Access that some of the cast members have solicited advice from members of the wardrobe department in order to make sure they meet the Queen's dress code. Queen Elizabeth's dress code for weddings is pretty strict — men will have to wear morning coats and the women will have to wear pantyhose and fascinators or hats.

Hey, we can't blame the "Suits" cast for leaning on their Hollywood glam teams for a little help!

