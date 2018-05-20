'Suits' Star Rick Hoffman Explains His Disgusted Face At Royal Wedding: 'Imagine You Have…'

Rick Hoffman captured looking annoyed at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Credit:BBC)
"Suits" star Rick Hoffman was caught on camera at the royal wedding looking fairly unimpressed, and fans couldn't help but joke how much he looked like his famous alter-ego, Louis Litt.
During the ceremony, cameras panned over Rick sitting in a sea of people in the back of St. George's Chapel. He had a strange look of general apathy on his face, or so it appeared.
Fans went absolutely wild for it on Twitter.
But Rick set the record straight later in the day with a video explaining his look of pure disgust at his pal Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry.
"To answer any questions about the weird face that was made at the wedding. Imagine sitting next to people to your right, not knowing which person it was, that has halitosis," Rick explained. "Hence the face, that is apparently now all over the pace. It's as simple as that Charlie. Love you guys. Yeah, halitosis. Disgusting."
Rick's video is then interrupted by Gabriel Macht's wife, Jacinda Barrett, who walked over to show a photo of Rick's funny face on her phone.
"I just want to say, that's not the Rick I know," Jacinda said.
"It's not," Rick quipped back.
There you have it folks.
Rick was not upset that his favorite paralegal Rachel Zane was marrying someone other than Mike Ross — he just was annoyed by bad breath.