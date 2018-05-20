'Suits' Star Rick Hoffman Explains His Disgusted Face At Royal Wedding: 'Imagine You Have…'

"To answer any questions about the weird face that was made at the wedding. Imagine sitting next to people to your right, not knowing which person it was, that has halitosis," Rick explained. "Hence the face, that is apparently now all over the pace. It's as simple as that Charlie. Love you guys. Yeah, halitosis. Disgusting."

Rick's video is then interrupted by Gabriel Macht's wife, Jacinda Barrett, who walked over to show a photo of Rick's funny face on her phone.

"I just want to say, that's not the Rick I know," Jacinda said.

"It's not," Rick quipped back.

There you have it folks.

Rick was not upset that his favorite paralegal Rachel Zane was marrying someone other than Mike Ross — he just was annoyed by bad breath.