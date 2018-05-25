'Suits' Stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty & More Sang 'Going To The Chapel' On Their Way To Royal Wedding

The "Suits" stars were ready to get their girl Meghan Markle married last weekend!

In new footage that has surfaced from last week's stunning wedding weekend, the cast of "Suits" and their celeb pals are seen singing "Going To The Chapel" on the bus ride to the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Their rousing rendition got a round of applause from the other guests on the bus ride to the royal wedding.

Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, Rick Hoffman, Jacinda Barrett and more of the celebrity guests participated in the sing-a-long.



