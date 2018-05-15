'Suits' Stars Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht's Family & More Land In Europe Ahead of Royal Wedding

The "Suits" family has arrived in Europe to support Meghan Markle aka Rachel Zane!

Several members of the "Suits" cast have touched down in Europe ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on Saturday. A source told Access last week that more than a dozen cast and crew are expected to attend the royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on May 19 and likely the more private reception at Frogmore House later in the evening.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the hit show, has been relaxing in Paris with her family. She shared a couple sweet snaps form her time in the City of Light ahead of her trip to London.