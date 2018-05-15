'Suits' Stars Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht's Family & More Land In Europe Ahead of Royal Wedding

Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen in 'Suits' (Getty Images)
The "Suits" family has arrived in Europe to support Meghan Markle aka Rachel Zane!
Several members of the "Suits" cast have touched down in Europe ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on Saturday. A source told Access last week that more than a dozen cast and crew are expected to attend the royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on May 19 and likely the more private reception at Frogmore House later in the evening.
Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on the hit show, has been relaxing in Paris with her family. She shared a couple sweet snaps form her time in the City of Light ahead of her trip to London.
Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, has not personally posted any photos from Europe yet, but his wife Jacinda Barrett shared a super sweet snap where she's giving their son Luca a quick peck in front of Buckingham Palace.
"Kissing in front of the Queen," she captioned the snap. "Happy Mother’s Day to my Mum and all the extraordinary Mums around the world and to my angels for all of it. #thankyou#bestjobever."
And Meghan's on-screen love Patrick J. Adams hasn't posted any photos yet from London, but he's definitely in the vicinity. He's traveling through Morocco currently and is expected in London any day now. He shared this fun picture from his travels through Morocco.