Summer Soirée with Corona Light

Corona Light Delight

6 oz of Corona Light

2 oz passion fruit puree

1 oz lime juice

0.75 oz agave nector

1 oz bitters

Shake all ingredients (except beer) and strain over glass 2/3 full of crushed ice. Top with Corona Light. Garnish with lime candy, lime wheel & mint sprig

Beer-y Treasure

6 oz of Corona Light

1 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz honey syrup

Pour juice over a glass full of ice and stir. Top with Corona Light, gently stir. Garnish with candy, 3 blueberries & a lemon twist

Passport to Paradise

6 oz of Corona Light

1 oz orange bitters

1 oz orange juice

Pour orange bitters & juice over a sea salt rimmed glass full of ice. Top with Corona Light, gently stir. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

