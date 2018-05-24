Summer Soirée with Corona Light

Corona Light Delight
6 oz of Corona Light
2 oz passion fruit puree
1 oz lime juice
0.75 oz agave nector
1 oz bitters
Shake all ingredients (except beer) and strain over glass 2/3 full of crushed ice. Top with Corona Light. Garnish with lime candy, lime wheel & mint sprig
Beer-y Treasure
6 oz of Corona Light
1 oz lemon juice
0.5 oz honey syrup
Pour juice over a glass full of ice and stir. Top with Corona Light, gently stir. Garnish with candy, 3 blueberries & a lemon twist
Passport to Paradise
6 oz of Corona Light
1 oz orange bitters
1 oz orange juice
Pour orange bitters & juice over a sea salt rimmed glass full of ice. Top with Corona Light, gently stir. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.