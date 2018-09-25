'Supergirl' Couple Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Look Super Loved Up In Paris!

"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist is feeling the love in Paris!
The stunning star is in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, but it looks like she turned her working vacation into a fall getaway with her boyfriend and co-star Chris Wood. Melissa posted a cute pic on her Instagram on Tuesday where she and Chris are snuggled in close and looking happier than ever together.
She captioned the sweet picture, "au revoir 🇫🇷 love, Benoist."
Earlier in the week, Melissa also attended the Dior Fashion Show with her main squeeze. They popped a pose together and looked tres chic with Melissa donning a floral skirt and Chris opting for a chic black suit.
Melissa, 29, and Chris definitely be enjoying some time together away — especially after her busy summer on Broadway starring as Carol King in "Beautiful." The happy couple made their red carpet debut in June at the 2018 Tony Awards and clearly things are still going strong!
You gotta love, love!