'Supergirl': Lex Luthor Is Coming To National City!

National City is about to get a
new villain. "Supergirl" is bringing in classic DC baddie Lex Luthor
for Season 4.
Lex has been mentioned several times on the Melissa Benoist-fronted CW drama.
He's the brother of Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and son of the currently incarcerated Dr. Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong).
"We're beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season," Executive Producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a joint statement. "We've talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we're excited to have him finally arrive. We can't wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor."
Casting of the role is set to begin soon.
While Lex will not appear in the upcoming three-show crossover – "Elseworlds" – his nemesis and Kara Zor-El's brother will. Tyler Hoechlin is currently filming alongside the "Supergirl," "Arrow" and "Flash" cast members, having returned to the role of Clark Kent/Superman.
The "Teen Wolf" alum shared a pic showing him in a black Superman suit, alongside "The Flash's" Grant Gustin and "Arrow's" Stephen Amell.
And, more recently, Tyler dropped a heartwarming snap on Instagram, showing him as Clark Kent, alongside his cousin, Kara (Melissa), and Lois Lane (who is being played by "Grimm's" Bitsie Tulloch).
"Clark Kent and his favorite people," Tyler captioned the pic.
"Supergirl" airs on Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.
-- Jolie Lash