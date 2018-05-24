'Survivor' Makes History In Season Finale Tiebreaker Shocker!

History was made on the CBS reality series "Survivor."

For the first time in 36 seasons, the season finale ended in a deadlock, and a tiebreaker was needed to crown a champ.

Host Jeff Probst on Wednesday night revealed jurors on "Survivor: Ghost Island" in Fiji were deadlocked at five votes apiece for Wendell Holland and construction supervisor Domenick Abbate of Nesconset, New York.

It was up to the third member of the final three, Laurel Johnson, to break the tie.

Johnson cast her vote for Holland. The 33-year-old furniture builder from Philadelphia received the $1 million prize.

