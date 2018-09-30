Survivors Of The Las Vegas Shooting Pray Before Jason Aldean's Concert 1 Year Later

One year after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, where shots rang out during Jason Aldean's set and claimed the lives of 58 concert-goers, several of the survivors attended Jason Aldean's concert in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday.

Attending an Aldean concert was poignant and triumphant yet bittersweet for the survivors. Local reporters captured many of the survivors in attendance at the concert over the weekend. Several of them prayed together before his set.