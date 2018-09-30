Survivors Of The Las Vegas Shooting Pray Before Jason Aldean's Concert 1 Year Later

Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas (Getty Images)
One year after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, where shots rang out during Jason Aldean's set and claimed the lives of 58 concert-goers, several of the survivors attended Jason Aldean's concert in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday.
Attending an Aldean concert was poignant and triumphant yet bittersweet for the survivors. Local reporters captured many of the survivors in attendance at the concert over the weekend. Several of them prayed together before his set.
On Oct. 1, 2017, these survivors were enjoying Aldean's concert in Las Vegas when a gunman inside the Mandalay Bay hotel opened fire from a very high vantage point. Bullets rained down on the crowd, thousands ran for their lives, 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured.
In Las Vegas, a remembrance concert was also held on Saturday to honor the victims of the shooting. Many survivors as well as friends and family gathered to enjoy the event and pay tribute to those that were lost.
