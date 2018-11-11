Susan Kelechi Watson Sizzles In Ombre Look At The 2018 People's Choice Awards

Susan Kelechi Watson is one stunning lady!
The "This Is Us" star stepped out on Sunday, Nov. 11 at the People's Choice Awards and she looked gorgeous.
The actress rocked a sparkling mini dress by Georges Chakra Couture.
Susan Kelechi Watson attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
It featured an ombre color scheme, that started out green at the bottom and faded to grey and finally to black at the top.
The neckline of the dress, which was adorned with glitzy black feathers, add a whimsical flare to the look.
The 37-year-old accessorized with a black clutch and silver strappy heels that perfectly completed her chic outfit.
What do you think of Susan's red carpet style?
-- Stephanie Swaim