Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of XXXTentacion

Rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy poses for his mugshot after being charged with seven new felonies stemming from a 2016 domestic violence case on December 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida. The new charges are for witness tampering and harassment.
Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release sent Thursday morning that 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose stage name is pronounced "Ex Ex Ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was shot while in his sports car.
Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He's being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.
An attorney isn't listed on jail records.