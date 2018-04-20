Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28

Swedish DJ Avicii has died on Friday, April 20, his publicist confirmed to Access. He was 28-years-old.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his publicist shared. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."



