Swedish DJ Avicii Dead At 28

Swedish DJ Avicii has died on Friday, April 20, his publicist confirmed to Access. He was 28-years-old.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his publicist shared. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."
Avicii was best known for his 2013 hit, "Wake Me Up!" The track spent 53 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 4. Last year, the DJ collaborated with pop star Rita Ora for the song "Lonely Together."
Story developing…