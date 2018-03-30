Sza Accidentally Releases 'Broken Clocks' Music Video & It Gives Us Total Summer Camp Vibes

Whoops! Sza is definitely ready for summer camp in her new music video for her hit song, "Broken Clocks," but it looks like she jumped the gun just a bit. A tweet showing off a peek of her music video was accidentally released on Thursday, despite the fact that the video was only supposed to be available on Apple Music exclusively to start.

For those who did get a peek at it – before Sza took down the tweet — the video shows off Sza transitioning from summer camp to a strip club. It appears to be a coming of age story of sorts and features sunny visuals.

"Broken Clocks" is off of Sza's new album "Ctrl."

We're not the only ones that are fans of the hit song. In February, Sza's dad shared this video where he's listening to the song and shared how much he loves her music.