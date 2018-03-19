Tallulah Willis Posts Sassy Swimsuit Pic In The Bahamas

Tallulah Willis is strutting her stuff in The Bahamas.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's 24-year-old daughter, Tallulah, is feeling fab in her skin and showing it! Tallulah shared a stunning snap on Sunday where she's posing in a hot pink swimsuit that shows off some serious skin from the side profile. The snap was taken on the sand and in the pic Tallulah is also rocking sunnies, holding onto a Diet Coke and has her hand running through her hair.

"Thank god she finally got over her shyness," she captioned the pic.