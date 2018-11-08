Tamera Mowry-Housley & Adam Housley Confirm Niece Was Killed In Thousand Oaks Shooting

Following a desperate search for Alaina Housley on social media, Tamera and her husband, former baseball player and Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, released a statement to Access confirming that the 18-year-old had been killed in the massacre.

"Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks," the statement read, via Tamera and Adam's representative. "Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

A now-deceased gunman opened fire and killed 12 people at the Southern California venue, including 29-year police veteran Ron Helus.

Prior to the confirmation of Alaina's death, Tamera's sister, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, had also taken to Twitter to ask for any information on the young woman's condition.