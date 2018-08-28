Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Adorable First Pic Of Her Daughter Ariah Heading To School

"Yes. I cried!! She went happily! I have two kiddos in school. Where has the time gone?! 😭☺️Photo credit @adamhousley," Tamera captioned the snap.

Tamera's husband also shared a sweet photo of their little girl and captioned it, "Made it back from the hurricane in time for her first day of preschool ever. So glad I didn’t miss this moment. She was a little scared and shy at first and then was like...see ya mom and dad! I need a coffee. #thehousleys #daddysgirl😘 #firstdayofpreschool #daddylife."

Tamera and her husband Adam share two children, Ariah, 3, and son, Aden, 5. Their son Aden is off to kindergarten this year.

Tamera shared a throwback snap earlier this week of her son as a baby and revealed that she couldn't believe how fast her little man had grown up. "#FBF Can’t believe this one is in kindergarten. Hold them close and be present in their lives. Before you know it, they’ll be off to college or adulthood. #soakingupeverymoment," she captioned the picture.