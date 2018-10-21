Tara Reid Mourns The Death Of Her Mom Donna: 'My Heart Breaks'

Tara Reid is mourning the loss of her mother.

The 42-year-old "Sharknado" actress revealed the news of her mom Donna Reid's death on Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo from her parents' wedding day. Tara's father Thomas Reid passed away in December 2016.

"Today has been one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," she wrote. "My mother Donna Reid just passed away. My heart break – who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 years ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara."