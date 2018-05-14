Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged To Former NFL Star Kelvin Hayden – See Her Massive Ring!

(Instagram)
Taraji P. Henson said yas!
The "Empire" star is engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden after over two years of dating. Taraji shared the news on her Instagram on Monday, showing off her massive sparkler.
"I said yes y’all!" Taraji captioned the pic. "He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #MothersDay gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!"
While the couple has been together for years, they have continuously kept their relationship under the radar. Taraji recently confirmed she's been dating 34-year-old athlete last December.
"I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy," she revealed on Essence's "Yes, Girl" podcast. "I'm very happy. I just am. We've been together for two years."
Since going public, the 47-year-old has been caught gushing over her man all over social media.
Taraji and Kelvin even share an adorable fur baby together – a French bulldog named K Ball. Kelvin surprised his girl with the precious pup last Christmas.
Congrats to the happy couple!