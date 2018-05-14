Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged To Former NFL Star Kelvin Hayden – See Her Massive Ring!

Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden

(Instagram)

Taraji P. Henson said yas! 

The "Empire" star is engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden after over two years of dating. Taraji shared the news on her Instagram on Monday, showing off her massive sparkler.

"I said yes y’all!" Taraji captioned the pic. "He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #MothersDay gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!"

I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! ????????????????????#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS ????????????????

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

While the couple has been together for years, they have continuously kept their relationship under the radar. Taraji recently confirmed she's been dating 34-year-old athlete last December.

"I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy," she revealed on Essence's "Yes, Girl" podcast. "I'm very happy. I just am. We've been together for two years."

Taraji P. Henson Confirms She's Been Dating Kelvin Hayden For 2 Years

Since going public, the 47-year-old has been caught gushing over her man all over social media. 

Taraji and Kelvin even share an adorable fur baby together – a French bulldog named K Ball. Kelvin surprised his girl with the precious pup last Christmas.

This is my mommy!!! She was so happy when i arrived. Ppl say i am lucky! Mommy is very famous. Ppl are always asking to take pictures with her. ????????????

A post shared by K Ball (@kballhenson) on

Congrats to the happy couple!

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News