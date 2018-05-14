Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged To Former NFL Star Kelvin Hayden – See Her Massive Ring!

Taraji P. Henson said yas!

The "Empire" star is engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden after over two years of dating. Taraji shared the news on her Instagram on Monday, showing off her massive sparkler.

"I said yes y’all!" Taraji captioned the pic. "He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #MothersDay gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!"