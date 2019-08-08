Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young: ‘Last Night She Met My Kids’

Tarek El Moussa is smitten over his new love Heather Rae Young and is talking openly about their relationship for the first time.

The HGTV “Flip Or Flop” star spoke exclusively to Scott Evans and Kit Hoover on Access Live where he gushed about his new love, who is a former Playboy Playmate and star of “Selling Sunset.”

“I guess this is the first time. I did meet somebody; her name is Heather Rae Young,” Tarek said. “I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather.”

Adding, “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, has a huge heart, she’s killing it. And she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her”

Tarek also revealed that he’s even introduced his new love to the whole family.

“Last night, she met my kids my mom, my dad, my sister the entire family. I never thought I would say these words again, but I do have a girlfriend,” Tarek revealed.

After his history of working with ex-wife Christina Anstead, he wouldn’t shy away from doing a show with his new girlfriend. “I think the best thing in the world is to go to work with your best friend in the world. I have no idea what the future holds, but I’m open to it,” Tarek confessed.

The couple was previously spotted holding hands and smooching while on a yacht. Tarek also hasn’t been shy about lighting up the comments section of her Instagram.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that his new love looks very similar to his ex-wife Christina Anstead. His former wife has also moved on to someone new and is expecting a baby with her new husband, Ant Anstead.

Tarek and Christina were married in 2008 and filed for divorce in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences. The couple have two children together, daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa and son Brayden James El Moussa.