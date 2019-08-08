Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young: ‘Last Night She Met My Kids’

Tarek El Moussa is smitten over his new love Heather Rae Young and is talking openly about their relationship for the first time.
The HGTV “Flip Or Flop” star spoke exclusively to Scott Evans and Kit Hoover on Access Live where he gushed about his new love, who is a former Playboy Playmate and star of “Selling Sunset.”
View this post on Instagram
When things fall into place it’s such a magical feeling. #sellingsunset #boatinglife #love #instagood #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #cute #followme #picoftheday #follow #me #selfie #summer #art #instadaily #friends #repost #nature #girl #fun #style #smile #photography #instagram #travel #inspiration #netflix
“I guess this is the first time. I did meet somebody; her name is Heather Rae Young,” Tarek said. “I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather.”
Adding, “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, has a huge heart, she’s killing it. And she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her”
Tarek also revealed that he’s even introduced his new love to the whole family.
“Last night, she met my kids my mom, my dad, my sister the entire family. I never thought I would say these words again, but I do have a girlfriend,” Tarek revealed.
View this post on Instagram
I did that thing again!!!!! I was missing my babies so I started looking at old pics and I found this gem!!❤️❤️❤️ . I just love being a dad to these two!! I never knew what a “dad goal” was until the last few years! . I talk about business goals a lot but the most important goal is raising amazing kids! . They are the future and it’s our responsibility to make sure we raise them right so they can keep this thing we call life going for thousands of years to come!! Maybe millions 🤷♂️😊 hard to think that far lol. . Today I’ll be filming with them and tomorrow is the start of “daddy days” . Do you have anything exciting this week? Let’s chat!!😊😊😊 .
After his history of working with ex-wife Christina Anstead, he wouldn’t shy away from doing a show with his new girlfriend. “I think the best thing in the world is to go to work with your best friend in the world. I have no idea what the future holds, but I’m open to it,” Tarek confessed.
The couple was previously spotted holding hands and smooching while on a yacht. Tarek also hasn’t been shy about lighting up the comments section of her Instagram.
Fans couldn’t help but notice that his new love looks very similar to his ex-wife Christina Anstead. His former wife has also moved on to someone new and is expecting a baby with her new husband, Ant Anstead.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight is the big night, the premier of Flip or Flop’s newest season 🎉🎊🎉! . This has been a long time coming through many struggles but I think this may be our best season yet! . In the premiere episode, Christina and I buy a rundown four-bedroom property in Rowland Heights that has an illegal addition, sloping floor and noisy parkway nearby. However, with its desirable location, pool and neighborhood, the duo decides the home will have huge potential once they transform it into a gorgeous family home. . Throughout the season, we tackle nearly uninhabitable houses that need to be gutted down to the studs, including a property left in ruins by the previous owner’s cats and one with defective plumbing in its shoddy garage conversion. . Flip or Flop premiers TONIGHT at 9 PM ET/PT on @HGTV!
Tarek and Christina were married in 2008 and filed for divorce in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences. The couple have two children together, daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa and son Brayden James El Moussa.
