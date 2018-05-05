Tarek El Moussa Suffers 'Scary' Back Injury & Says He Can Barely Walk

Tarek El Moussa has suffered another setback.

The "Flip or Flop" star, 36, took to Instagram on Friday and revealed he has injured his back again and is nearly unable to walk right now.

Tarek shared a photo on his Instagram where he is sitting on the edge of an MRI scanner in hospital clothes. He explained the injury in the caption of his pose.

"Awful news...life has been going so well and I've been so happy and healthy! Unfortunately....I injured my back again....it's very scary. Last time I lost 50 pounds and was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain. Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was. Last time I hurt my back it took me a year and a half to recover," he shared.

"As of today I can barely walk...I honestly can't even believe this is happening, I feel like it's a bad dream that I will wake up from. I will be truthful and say I'm very down because of this. It is going to take a lot of positivity and strength to go through this a second time. I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support," he completed his pot.