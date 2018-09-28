Taron Egerton Channels Elton John Perfectly In 'Rocketman' First Look

Paramount released the first picture from their upcoming biopic and it's safe to say they hit Elton's look right on the head. In the snap, Taron aka Elton appears to be hanging out on a private jet and rocking a set of shorts, a gold lame jacket, sequined shades, and a pair of winged, athletic shoes. The film is reportedly going to be a musical journey through Elton's early years in the recording industry and his battles with drug addiction.

Jamie Bell, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden are also starring in the film. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton and his husband David Furnish are producing the film. Matthew Vaughn, who worked with Taron on the "Kingsman" films will also be a producer.

"Rocketman" will open in theaters on May 31, 2019.

