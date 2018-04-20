Taylor Swift Adorably Responds To Fans' Reactions To Her Country Music Return With Sugarland

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the nice things you've been saying about 'Babe.' It's a song that I wrote with Pat Monahan when I was making the Red album," she said.

"I'm so happy that it gets its own life, I'm so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it, and I'm so stoked to be able to sing on it too," she adds. "So just wanted to say thanks, and 18 days 'till tour, and I can't wait to see you."

Blown away by the song's instant success, Sugarland shared equally sweet response on their Twitter.