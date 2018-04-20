Taylor Swift Adorably Responds To Fans' Reactions To Her Country Music Return With Sugarland

(Getty Images)
Taylor Swift's return to country music is already a massive success!
The 28-year-old teamed up with Sugarland for the country music duo's new single, "Babe," which dropped Thursday night. Fans freaked out over Taylor revisiting her original country sound – helping "Babe" hit No. 2 on the iTunes Chart.
Feeling the love from her fans, Taylor shared a sweet thank you message to her Instagram on Friday.
"I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the nice things you've been saying about 'Babe.' It's a song that I wrote with Pat Monahan when I was making the Red album," she said.
"I'm so happy that it gets its own life, I'm so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it, and I'm so stoked to be able to sing on it too," she adds. "So just wanted to say thanks, and 18 days 'till tour, and I can't wait to see you."
Blown away by the song's instant success, Sugarland shared equally sweet response on their Twitter.
What a day! Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and Pat for writing such a great song. We are so excited everyone is loving this song as much as we do. #Babe pic.twitter.com/h63CcARQWJ— Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) April 20, 2018
"Thank you so much, Taylor Swift, for such a gem of a song. You are a fire starter. Never before have I had a song this high on the pop charts … My mind is blown," Jennifer Nettles gushed in a video.
Much like the Grammy-winning track "Better Man" – which Taylor wrote for Little Big Town – the singer/songwriter personally offered "Babe" to Sugarland for their upcoming studio album. Not only did she help pen the track, but Taylor also lends her vocals to it, singing alongside Jennifer.
Looks like country music will always have love for Taylor!