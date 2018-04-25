Taylor Swift Begins 13-Day Countdown To Her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' & Confirms She'll Perform Old Songs

Taylor Swift has something to celebrate – her "reputation Stadium Tour" kicks off in just 13 days!
The "Delicate" singer revealed that she will share a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming tour every day until she takes the stage in Glendale, Ariz., on May 8. With the countdown officially on, she took to her Instagram to make the big announcement.
"It's 13 days until the 'reputation Stadium Tour,' so obviously you had to know I was gonna make a thing of that," she said – joking about her lucky number. "I was thinking – I'm so excited about the tour and I'm so excited to see you guys – I was thinking maybe that I would tell you a fact about the tour once a day until the tour starts."
Her first fact? The "Old Taylor" will take the stage and perform hits from her previous albums like "1989" and "Red."
"So fact No.1 about the 'reputation Stadium Tour.' Some of you have been asking how many songs from previous albums you'll be hearing, and my count is 10," she shared.
The superstar also shared a photo from tour rehearsals. In the pic, Taylor is rocking wedged combat booties, black high-waisted shorts and a loose-fitting black T-shirt, and she appears to be slaying some serious choreography. It's hard to miss her backup dancer's insane washboard abs in the background too!
Check out more behind-the-scenes pics of Taylor's "reputation Stadium Tour" below!
