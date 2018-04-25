Taylor Swift Begins 13-Day Countdown To Her 'Reputation Stadium Tour' & Confirms She'll Perform Old Songs

"It's 13 days until the 'reputation Stadium Tour,' so obviously you had to know I was gonna make a thing of that," she said – joking about her lucky number. "I was thinking – I'm so excited about the tour and I'm so excited to see you guys – I was thinking maybe that I would tell you a fact about the tour once a day until the tour starts."

Her first fact? The "Old Taylor" will take the stage and perform hits from her previous albums like "1989" and "Red."

"So fact No.1 about the 'reputation Stadium Tour.' Some of you have been asking how many songs from previous albums you'll be hearing, and my count is 10," she shared.