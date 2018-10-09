Taylor Swift Breaks Whitney Houston's American Music Award Record After Winning 2018 Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift made history at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, snagging 22 total awards through the years at the show and officially making her the most decorated artist ever!

Taylor broke Whitney Houston's longtime record after she scooped up 2018 Artist Of The Year, 2018 Tour Of The Year and 2018 Favorite Pop/Rock Album on Tuesday. Taylor was nominated for her first AMA award in 2007 for Favorite Country Female Artist.

It was a massive night for the "reputation" singer and she told her fans that the major feat was not lost on her.

She explained that she was not only grateful for her fans, but also for the friends and family who stuck by her even when many mentions of her in the press were negative.