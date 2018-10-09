Taylor Swift Breaks Whitney Houston's American Music Award Record After Winning 2018 Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift accepts Favorite Album - Pop/Rock for 'Reputation' onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Taylor Swift made history at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday, snagging 22 total awards through the years at the show and officially making her the most decorated artist ever!
Taylor broke Whitney Houston's longtime record after she scooped up 2018 Artist Of The Year, 2018 Tour Of The Year and 2018 Favorite Pop/Rock Album on Tuesday. Taylor was nominated for her first AMA award in 2007 for Favorite Country Female Artist.
It was a massive night for the "reputation" singer and she told her fans that the major feat was not lost on her.
She explained that she was not only grateful for her fans, but also for the friends and family who stuck by her even when many mentions of her in the press were negative.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
Taylor also took her final moment in the spotlight on Tuesday to encourage her fans to get out and vote in the November 6 elections. "This award and every award tonight was voted on by the people and you know what else is voted on by the people? Midterm elections coming up on Nov. 6."
Earlier in the evening, Taylor opened the show and sang her hit "I Did Something Bad." She also hinted that there's more to come from her — when she accepted her second award of the evening, she explained that she's really excited for the "next chapter."
We are too, Taylor!