Taylor Swift Brings Bryan Adams On Stage to Perform "Summer of '69" Duet In Surprise Move

Taylor Swift brought the classics to the stage this weekend at her Toronto concert when she brought Bryan Adams up to perform a special rendition of his 1985 classic "Summer of '69."
Bryan was in town for his own concert at the Scotiabank Arena the evening prior, and apparently word got to Swifty. Natrally, she extended an invite to him to join her onstage at her concert.
"It's just one of my favorite songs ever written- it's not mine, but I was wondering, like, you guys have been singing so loud all night, but I really wanted to see how loud it could be, right?" Taylor said to her fans at the concert as she kicked off her take on "Summer of 69."
Moments later, Adams hit the stage — guitar in hand — to start the second verse.
Toward the end of the song, Taylor said, "Toronto, you need to tell Bryan Adams how you feel that he decided to come and surprise you!"
After a roaring round of applause from fans in Toronto, the performers finished with a big hug!
Both Taylor and Bryan shared photos on their social media to celebrate the fun surprise.