Taylor Swift Calls For ‘Racist’ Monuments In Tennessee To Be Removed: ‘It Makes Me Sick’

Taylor Swift is calling for more action amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 10-time Grammy winner demanded the removal of all “racist” monuments from her home state of Tennessee in an impassioned plea to lawmakers shared on social media.

“I’m asking the Capitol Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to please consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments,” she wrote. “When you fight to honor racists, you show black Tennesseans and all of their allies where you stand, and you continue this cycle of hurt. You can’t change history, but you can change this.”

She continued, “Taking down statues isn’t going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that black people have had to endure but it might bring us one small step closer to making ALL Tennesseans and visitors to our state feel safe — not just the white ones.”

“We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues.”

The 30-year-old singer’s request came days after she spoke out against racial injustice on June 9.

“Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments and changes MUST be made there,” she tweeted. “In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter.”

— Gabi Duncan