Taylor Swift Celebrated National Snake Day During Her Stadium Tour On The Anniversary Of Kim Kardashian's Tweet

It's been two years since Kim Kardashian tried to tarnish Taylor Swift's "reputation," but it looks like the singer is doing better than she ever was.
Taylor's feud with Kanye West reignited in 2016 after the rapper namechecked her in the track "Famous." In the song, he took credit for her fame, saying "I feel me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b***h famous."
The "Delicate" used her momentous win at the 2016 GRAMMYs to fight back. Months later, on July 17, 2016, Kim retaliated by releasing a video of a phone call between the popstar and Kanye that sparked the biggest social media feud in recent history. In the clip, Taylor is heard seemingly giving the rapper permission to use the "we might have sex" lyric, but is never heard approving of being referred to as a "b***h."
Kim went on to deem the 28-year-old a snake on Twitter by celebrating National Snake Day in her honor. This led to haters spamming her Instagram with snake emojis as the world celebrated with the viral hashtag "#TaylorSwiftIsOverParty."
After taking a break from the spotlight, Taylor proved this snake bites back with her venomous No. 1 hit "Look What You Made Me Do." She even turned the insult into the symbol of her "reputation" era, as she wears glittering snake print bodysuits and performs under towering inflatable cobras on stage throughout her massively-successful stadium tour.
During her show in Cleveland on Tuesday night, Taylor even gave an epic shout out in honor of her beloved mascot. In the middle of singing "Look What You Made Me Do," Taylor jumped off a tilted stage and yelled, "Happy National Snake Day – my favorite day of the year!"
Taylor previously opened up about the KimYe fallout during the opening night of her "reputation Stadium Tour" last May.
"If someone uses name calling you to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it … it doesn't have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead."