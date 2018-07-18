Taylor Swift Celebrated National Snake Day During Her Stadium Tour On The Anniversary Of Kim Kardashian's Tweet

It's been two years since Kim Kardashian tried to tarnish Taylor Swift's "reputation," but it looks like the singer is doing better than she ever was.

Taylor's feud with Kanye West reignited in 2016 after the rapper namechecked her in the track "Famous." In the song, he took credit for her fame, saying "I feel me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b***h famous."

The "Delicate" used her momentous win at the 2016 GRAMMYs to fight back. Months later, on July 17, 2016, Kim retaliated by releasing a video of a phone call between the popstar and Kanye that sparked the biggest social media feud in recent history. In the clip, Taylor is heard seemingly giving the rapper permission to use the "we might have sex" lyric, but is never heard approving of being referred to as a "b***h."