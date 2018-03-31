Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko From Fan Backlash: ‘I’ve Never Encountered Homophobia & She Has’

Taylor Swift is coming to the defense of another pop star.

Singer and former Disney Channel star Hayley Kiyoko received major backlash after saying Taylor only sings about men. The pop music up-and-comer – who identifies as Queer – made a comparison to Taylor after executives criticized her music for featuring same-sex romance.

"I've had several music industry execs say 'You're doing another music video about girls?' I literally looked at them and was like, um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal," Hayley told Refinery29 on Friday.