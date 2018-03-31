Taylor Swift Defends Hayley Kiyoko From Fan Backlash: ‘I’ve Never Encountered Homophobia & She Has’

Taylor Swift is coming to the defense of another pop star.
Singer and former Disney Channel star Hayley Kiyoko received major backlash after saying Taylor only sings about men. The pop music up-and-comer – who identifies as Queer – made a comparison to Taylor after executives criticized her music for featuring same-sex romance.
"I've had several music industry execs say 'You're doing another music video about girls?' I literally looked at them and was like, um, yeah … Taylor Swift sings about men in every single song and video, and no one complains that she’s unoriginal," Hayley told Refinery29 on Friday.
Many Swifties misinterpreted the comment as a slight against Taylor, but the "Delicate" singer quickly called back her fans to defend Hayley.
"We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has," Taylor wrote on her Tumblr. "It's her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests."
The 28-year-old superstar is no stranger to criticism about her musical source material. She previously called out the double standard
"You're going to have people who agre going to say, 'Oh, you know, like, she just writes songs about her ex-boyfriends,'" she previously said. "No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars. They're all writing songs about their exes, their current girlfriends, their love life, and no one raises the red flag there."
Girl power!
--Oscar Gracey